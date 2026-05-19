Trump loses top Treasury Dept. lawyer after creation of MAGA slush fund

Washington DC - The Treasury Department recently lost one of its top attorneys after President Donald Trump 's administration announced the creation of their "Anti-Weaponization Fund."

A top lawyer for the US Treasury Department resigned hours after Donald Trump's administration launched their "Anti-Weaponization Fund." © Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP

According to The New York Times, Brian Morrissey – the Treasury’s general counsel – resigned from his role several hours after the administration announced the fund on Monday.

The "Anti-Weaponization Fund" aims to provide financial compensation for anyone who feels they were wrongfully prosecuted by former President Joe Biden's administration.

While it's unclear if he resigned in protest of the unprecedented move, Morrissey did not respond to requests for comment.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the fund was part of a settlement in a lawsuit Trump brought against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that was seeking $10 billion in damages for a leak of his tax returns.

The Treasury Department will be tasked with depositing $1.776 billion into an account that is to be controlled and disbursed without congressional approval by a group of people chosen by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Critics have argued the "slush fund" will provide money for Trump's MAGA loyalists and criminals at the expense of taxpayers.

During a Senate hearing about the fund on Tuesday, Blanche admitted the move was "unusual," but insisted it was a necessary response to Democrats weaponizing the justice system "for years."