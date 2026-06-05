Kennedy Center begins removing "all references" to Trump following judge's ruling

Washington DC - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has begun removing President Donald Trump 's name from the building following a judge's ruling.

On Thursday, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts instructed staff to begin removing President Donald Trump's name from the building and all related materials. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a memo obtained by Politico, the center’s Office of General Counsel ordered its staff on Thursday to "remove all references to the Center being named for anyone other than John F. Kennedy."

This includes editing everything from the center's website and letterhead to press releases, social media accounts, and promotional materials.

The memo instructs staff to have the changes completed by June 12.

Last February, Trump took over the center, fired its board, personally selected their replacements, made himself the chair, and added his name to the front of the building – all because he believed the institution had become too "woke."

The president was sued over the takeover, and on May 29, a judge ruled the center had 14 days to revert it.

It's unclear if Trump and his administration plan to appeal the judge's ruling, but shortly after, the president announced he planned to transfer ownership back to Congress, which will "make a determination as to what to do with it."