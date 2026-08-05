Man arrested at Trump's Los Angeles golf course hit with firearms charge

Los Angeles, California - The armed man arrested over the weekend at Donald Trump 's golf course in California, two days before the president's scheduled visit, has been charged with illegal firearm possession, authorities said.

Jeanine John Taele, the man arrested at Trump's golf course two days before the president's visit, has been charged with illegal firearm possession. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President's visit," First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement late Tuesday.

Authorities have so far provided no evidence that the suspect, Jeanine John Taele, was targeting the president.

Taele (38) first came to the attention of authorities on Friday at the Rancho Palos Verdes golf course, according to the criminal complaint.

He was spotted "walking throughout the golf course at the Trump Golf Club, wearing an earpiece, and taking photographs and videos of the federal agents' security-planning activities."

He was spotted at the golf course again on Sunday and arrested. Deputies searched him and found a 16-round magazine containing hollow point ammunition in his pant pocket, and a loaded 9mm pistol in his car.

The suspect initially claimed to be on a security assignment for the State Department. A background check, however, revealed that he was wanted on a theft warrant.

A search of Taele's home uncovered an assault-style rifle, a pistol, a bulletproof vest, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, two radios and "multiple notebooks containing concerning statements," police said.

Taele is currently charged with possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a federal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Los Angeles on Wednesday, who will decide whether he should be released on bail.

Taele also faces multiple firearms-related charges under California law.