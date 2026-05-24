Megyn Kelly dishes on Trump's alleged history of infidelity: "If you think he's been faithful to Melania..."

Washington DC - Political commentator Megyn Kelly recently shared her thoughts on whether President Donald Trump has been "faithful" to First Lady Melania Trump .

During a recent interview, Megyn Kelly (r) suggested that due to his alleged history of infidelity, Donald Trump (c) has not been faithful to Melania Trump (l.) © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Kelly sat for an interview with the Hodgetwins podcast, during which she ripped the president for having "cheated on every wife he's had."

"He met [his second wife] Marla Maples while he was married to the mother of his children [and first wife] Ivana. Ivana accused him of raping her. She alleged he was so angry over the hair transplant he got that she made him get – it was so painful that he raped her," Kelly claimed.

"He winds up with Melania, and if you think Trump's been faithful to Melania, you've got bigger issues than I can solve," she added.

Her comments also come as there has been heavy speculation about the state of the Trumps' relationship.

Prior to politics, Donald Trump for years maintained a public image as a wealthy playboy who ran beauty pageants. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women dating back to the 1970s.

In a 2015 interview with ABC News, Melania admitted she was aware of his reputation as "a ladies' man" when they claimed to have first met around 1995, but insisted that their "great chemistry" was too good to pass up.

In 2024, while running for re-election, Trump was found guilty of 34 felony charges related to his attempts to cover up an affair he had with adult film star Stormy Daniels. During the trial, damning evidence was presented to prove he had cheated on Melania.

For some time, Melania largely avoided the public eye and was rarely seen by his side, but since his return to the White House, she has made sporadic public appearances and quietly pushed a handful of first lady initiatives.