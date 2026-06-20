Meloni slams Trump's "senseless" and "unprovoked attacks" in blistering response

Washington DC - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni fired back at President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying his "constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless" as their G7 photo drama continued.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni (r.) called out Trump's "unprovoked attacks" in a blistering response to his latest comments on the G7 photo drama. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Trump sparked the feud by claiming that Meloni "begged" him for a picture at this week's G7 summit in France, saying he agreed only because he "felt sorry for her."

Meloni flatly denied the claim, calling it "made up," but Trump doubled down Saturday, saying Meloni had asked "over and over" for a photograph.

He also accused her of trying to repair relations with Washington for domestic political reasons after Italy failed to support US action against Iran.

Trump insisted that Meloni was doing "poorly in Italy" and suggested this was linked to her refusal to let the US use Italian "landing strips or runways" during the conflict with Iran.

Meloni, in a blistering response on Instagram, accused Trump of "constant, unprovoked... senseless" attacks and said her popularity did not depend on her relationship with the US president.

"Being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," she wrote.