Minnesota elementary school faces threats after Trump posts video mocking Somalian kindergarteners

St. Paul, Minnesota - An elementary school in Minnesota is facing threats after President Donald Trump shared a video on social media mocking Somalian children who recently took part in their kindergarten graduation.

Officials at a Minnesota elementary school claim they have been receiving threats after President Donald Trump shared a video of their kindergarten graduation. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, officials at Gateway STEM Academy – a K-8 charter school in St. Paul – have alerted Suleiman Adan, Deputy Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' (CAIR) Minnesota chapter, and other advocates that they have recently been hit with hateful emails, phone calls, and social media posts.

The school is now considering various safety measures to implement before classes restart at the end of summer.

The threats come after President Trump shared a Truth Social post to his nearly 13 million followers that featured a brief clip of a group of small children smiling and singing a song during the school's recent kindergarten graduation ceremony.

Trump also included a screenshot of a post regarding the video from the account End Wokeness, which read, "Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab... in kindergarten."

In his second term, President Trump has targeted Minnesota – which has the largest Somalian population in the country – with immigration raids and fraud-related investigations into Somalian-run businesses.

When reached for comment, a White House spokesperson evaded questions about why Trump shared the post and the school's allegations of threats, but insisted that "Trump is right."