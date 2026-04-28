Newsom's wife slams Trump over attack on female reporter: "We were shocked"
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer, slammed President Donald Trump for aggressive comments to a female reporter over the weekend.
While speaking with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell in a 60 Minutes appearance on Sunday, Trump launched into a tirade against O'Donnell, calling her a "horrible" person and a "disgrace."
In the aftermath of an attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, the reporter asked about the gunman's manifesto, which made references to "pedophiles" and "rapists."
"I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're horrible people," Trump said. "He did write that – I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody."
California First Partner Jennifer Newsom then leapt to O'Donnell's defense in an angry post to X on Monday, declaring that her entire family had been "shocked" to see Trump attack a female reporter like that.
"Seeing a president speak to a woman journalist with that level of contempt – and a clear allergy to facts – is disturbing, though at this point not unexpected given his pattern of behavior," Newsom wrote.
"When that level of disrespect from the highest office in the country repeats itself, it starts to trickle down into our culture and define what power looks like, shaping how boys."
Trump faces renewed criticism for misogynistic comments
This is not the first time that Trump has publicly attacked a female reporter, as the president has faced criticism for making misogynistic comments and using stereotypes to insult and demean women.
Over recent months, Trump has gone on multiple rants against female reporters, such as ABC's Rachel Scott, whom he referred to as "the most obnoxious reporter."
"It's no wonder we have a culture that normalizes dominance and aggression toward women and girls, which not only silences them but also leads to internalized misogyny in others," Newsom wrote in a follow-up post.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Patrick T. Fallon