Newsom's wife slams Trump over attack on female reporter: "We were shocked"

Jennifer Newsom slammed President Donald Trump (l.) for his aggressive treatment of a female reporter on Sunday. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Patrick T. Fallon

While speaking with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell in a 60 Minutes appearance on Sunday, Trump launched into a tirade against O'Donnell, calling her a "horrible" person and a "disgrace."

In the aftermath of an attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, the reporter asked about the gunman's manifesto, which made references to "pedophiles" and "rapists."

"I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're horrible people," Trump said. "He did write that – I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody."

California First Partner Jennifer Newsom then leapt to O'Donnell's defense in an angry post to X on Monday, declaring that her entire family had been "shocked" to see Trump attack a female reporter like that.

"Seeing a president speak to a woman journalist with that level of contempt – and a clear allergy to facts – is disturbing, though at this point not unexpected given his pattern of behavior," Newsom wrote.

"When that level of disrespect from the highest office in the country repeats itself, it starts to trickle down into our culture and define what power looks like, shaping how boys."