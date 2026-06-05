Senate blocks spy program renewal after Trump taps MAGA loyalist as new intelligence chief

Washington DC - Senators blocked legislation renewing a major foreign surveillance authority on Friday after President Donald Trump 's choice of a loyalist housing official as acting intelligence chief upended a bipartisan deal.

Senators blocked legislation to renew a major foreign surveillance authority amid concerns over Trump's selection of Bill Pulte (pictured) as his new intelligence chief. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The protest was led by Democrats objecting that Bill Pulte had no relevant experience and had weaponized government records against Trump's opponents – raising the prospect that one of Washington's most important national security tools could lapse within days.

Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) allows US intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign targets overseas, including when they communicate with people in the US.

Officials describe it as a vital counterterrorism and espionage tool, but civil liberties groups and privacy-minded lawmakers argue it allows warrantless access to Americans' communications.

The authority is due to expire on June 12 unless Congress acts, although the program has a legal safety net that could allow some operations to continue under existing court certifications.

Senate Intelligence Committee leaders had been close to a bipartisan deal after months of negotiations to extend Section 702 for three years.

But Democrats said Pulte's appointment made it impossible to back expanded surveillance powers without assurances over how intelligence would be used.