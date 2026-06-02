Trump taps ally with no national security experience as new intelligence director

Washington DC - President Donald Trump appointed a loyalist with no national security experience as head of US intelligence on Tuesday – and said he would also retain his existing jobs overseeing federal housing and mortgage policies.

President Donald Trump (r.) has tapped fierce ally Bill Pulte, who has no national security experience, as the new head of national intelligence. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte, who also leads the mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, was named as the acting director of national intelligence, replacing Tulsi Gabbard.

Gabbard, herself a controversial pick for the job, resigned in late May, ending a tenure that saw her appear to be at odds with Trump over his war on Iran.

"William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets," said Trump in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that Pulte would continue to serve in his housing-related roles.

Pulte (38) is an outspoken ally of the president who has been known for publicly attacking Trump's political enemies, with some describing him as the president's "attack dog."

Pulte has accused Trump's political enemies, including Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James, of falsifying documents on mortgage applications.