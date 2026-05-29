Trump abandons Kennedy Center takeover after judge shuts him down: "I have no interest!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump had a meltdown on social media after a judge ordered his name to be removed from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he is giving up on his efforts to take over the Kennedy Center after a judge ruled against recent changes. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Friday, the president announced that Judge Christopher Cooper, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, destroyed his efforts to transform the neglected center into "the Finest Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World."

He went on to say that because the judge and the radical left "care more about opposing your favorite President," he will be transferring ownership back to Congress, which will "make a determination as to what to do with it."

"Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into 'NEVER NEVER LAND,'" Trump added.

Last February, Trump took over the center, fired its board, personally selected their replacements, and made himself the chair – all because he believed it had become too "woke" under previous leadership. He later announced that it would be shut down for two years for renovations.

The rant came shortly after the judge ordered the name removal and ruled the center would not be closed, determining that the board did not have the power to authorize the name or any other changes.

Trump's efforts to give the iconic center a MAGA makeover have been met with heavy backlash, particularly from Democrats and members of the Kennedy family.