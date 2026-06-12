Trump accuses Iran of leaking false peace deal terms: "Very dishonorable people to deal with!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently claimed Iran is lying after the country shared terms of a deal he says doesn't exist.
In a Truth Social post shared on Friday, the president claimed that the terms Iran "leaked out to the fake news have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing."
"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth," Trump wrote.
"Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith," he continued, adding, "They better get their act together, and FAST!"
The post comes after Trump publicly announced on Thursday that the US had made a "great" deal with Iran to end the war.
He claimed terms of the deal included Iran agreeing to never have or purchase a nuclear weapon again, and that the Strait of Hormuz – a crucial waterway for the flow of oil – would reopen.
But Iranian officials painted a much different picture – a senior source told Reuters the deal would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, unfreeze billions in funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts.
The source added that discussions about the country's nuclear program would be set aside for later talks.
Trump's entire reason for launching the war was due to his insistence that Iran has nuclear weapons, and he vowed to not stop until they could no longer have them.
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP