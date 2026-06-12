Trump accuses Iran of leaking false peace deal terms: "Very dishonorable people to deal with!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently claimed Iran is lying after the country shared terms of a deal he says doesn't exist.

In a social media post on Friday, President Donald Trump claimed Iranian officials leaked fake terms for a deal the US is working to sign to end the war. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Friday, the president claimed that the terms Iran "leaked out to the fake news have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing."

"What they said, including their weak and ​pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth," Trump wrote.

"Very dishonorable people ​to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good ⁠faith," he continued, adding, "They better get their act together, and FAST!"



The post comes after Trump publicly announced on Thursday that the US had made a "great" deal with Iran to end the war.

He claimed terms of the deal included Iran agreeing to never have or purchase a nuclear weapon again, and that the Strait of Hormuz – a crucial waterway for the flow of oil – would reopen.

But Iranian officials painted a much different picture – a senior source told Reuters the deal would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, ​unfreeze billions ⁠in funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts.

The source added that discussions about the country's nuclear program would be set aside for later talks.