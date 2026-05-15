Trump accuses reporters of treason for not writing "the truth" on Iran war in epic meltdown
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently had a meltdown, accusing several journalists of committing "treason" for their negative news reporting on him.
While speaking with the press aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, the president cut off New York Times reporter David Sanger in the middle of his question about the ongoing Iran war.
"You're a fake guy, and guys like you write about it incorrectly," Trump said.
"We've had a total victory, except from people like you, who don't write the truth."
He went on to vent that the NYT and CNN are "the worst," arguing that he believes their reporting is "kind of treasonous."
The president continued ranting about treason even as other reporters attempted to move on.
When a BBC reporter was finally able to get a question in, however, Trump flipped out again.
"Who are you with?! Fake BBC! You mean the one who put AI in my mouth?" he said, referencing a lawsuit he filed against the outlet over claims they altered footage of a speech he gave on January 6, 2021 to MAGA fans that went on to storm the Capitol.
"You're with BBC? They're another fake outfit!" he added.
Donald Trump is not a fan of criticism
Since he entered politics in 2016, Trump has regularly criticized media outlets that do any kind of negative reporting about him, coining the term "fake news." In his second term in office, he has become more aggressive and irate with journalists.
In March, Trump shared a social media post in which he accused media outlets of sharing AI-generated images and videos with the intention of portraying the Iran war poorly.
Trump said that such outlets "should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!"
Trump has also sued multiple outlets and has tasked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with investigating media content and figures that he doesn't like.
Cover photo: Jim WATSON / AFP