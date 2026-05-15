Trump accuses reporters of treason for not writing "the truth" on Iran war in epic meltdown

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently had a meltdown, accusing several journalists of committing "treason" for their negative news reporting on him.

President Donald Trump recently accused a handful of journalists of "treason" for writing negative reports about his war with Iran. © Jim WATSON / AFP

While speaking with the press aboard Air Force One on Wednesday, the president cut off New York Times reporter David Sanger in the middle of his question about the ongoing Iran war.

"You're a fake guy, and guys like you write about it incorrectly," Trump said.

"We've had a total victory, except from people like you, who don't write the truth."

He went on to vent that the NYT and CNN are "the worst," arguing that he believes their reporting is "kind of treasonous."

The president continued ranting about treason even as other reporters attempted to move on.

When a BBC reporter was finally able to get a question in, however, Trump flipped out again.

"Who are you with?! Fake BBC! You mean the one who put AI in my mouth?" he said, referencing a lawsuit he filed against the outlet over claims they altered footage of a speech he gave on January 6, 2021 to MAGA fans that went on to storm the Capitol.

"You're with BBC? They're another fake outfit!" he added.