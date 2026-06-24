Trump administration hits ICE protesters with massive prison sentences using "Antifa" terrorism charges

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has sentenced a group of activists who were charged terrorism for alleged violent acts during an anti-ICE protest in Texas last year.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced the sentencing of eight activists involved in a protest at a Texas ICE detention center. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a press release shared Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that "eight North Texas Antifa Cell operatives" had been sentenced in relation to a protest at the Prairieland detention center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025.

Activists Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, Bradford Morris, and Elizabeth Soto were convicted of riot, providing material support to terrorists, and explosive charges, and were sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Maricela Rueda was convicted on the same charges, along with corruptly concealing a document or record, and was sentenced to 70 years.

Protester Benjamin Song was hit with the harshest sentence of 100 years over the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Another individual, Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, was not at the protest but was sentenced to 30 years for corruptly concealing a document or record at the request of Rueda, his wife, after her arrest.

"The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice," said Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement.

"Their violent extremism has no place in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law," he added.