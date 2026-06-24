Trump administration hits ICE protesters with massive prison sentences using "Antifa" terrorism charges
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration has sentenced a group of activists who were charged terrorism for alleged violent acts during an anti-ICE protest in Texas last year.
In a press release shared Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced that "eight North Texas Antifa Cell operatives" had been sentenced in relation to a protest at the Prairieland detention center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025.
Activists Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Zachary Evetts, Bradford Morris, and Elizabeth Soto were convicted of riot, providing material support to terrorists, and explosive charges, and were sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Maricela Rueda was convicted on the same charges, along with corruptly concealing a document or record, and was sentenced to 70 years.
Protester Benjamin Song was hit with the harshest sentence of 100 years over the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.
Another individual, Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, was not at the protest but was sentenced to 30 years for corruptly concealing a document or record at the request of Rueda, his wife, after her arrest.
"The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice," said Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement.
"Their violent extremism has no place in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law," he added.
What is Antifa?
For years, Trump has insisted Antifa is a dangerous far-left organization, but critics have argued Antifa is short for "anti fascist," and no group with any kind of structure or leadership exists.
Nonetheless, Trump signed an executive order in September 2025 dubbing Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Organization, and Tuesday's sentencing marked the administration's first success at upholding it.
According to The Guardian, the collection of activists was only loosely affiliated through a local left-wing book club and gun group.
Despite some not even knowing each other at all, prosecutors showed text messages and left-wing zines from the club in an effort to prove they were a part of a conspiracy to kill a federal officer.
Song claimed he fired on the officer, who fortunately survived, because he believed they were preparing to shoot fellow protesters.
Evetts, who was hit with explosive charges, argued he set off fireworks to get the attention of people held inside the detention center.
Many of the defendants have since vowed to appeal the ruling, with one describing the sentencing as "absurd."
Many have also compared the sentencing to that of the January 6 Capitol rioters.
The longest sentence in that case went to Proud Boys founder Enrique Tarrio, who was serving 22 years in prison before Trump pardoned him.
Cover photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP