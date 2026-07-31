Trump administration opens MAGA art exhibit to counter Smithsonian's alleged "bias"

On Thursday, the Trump administration opened an art exhibit to counter alleged "bias" displayed at the Smithsonian museum. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The New York Times, the State Department launched its Passport to Patriotism: 250 Years of Diplomacy exhibit at the Art Museum of the Americas on Thursday.

The exhibit is said to feature works offering an "alternative view of national identity," such as AI-generated images of the founding fathers, a wedding dress inspired by Betsy Ross, and an American flag made using 44,500 toy soldiers.

The event, which runs through October 18, comes as Trump has repeatedly criticized the Smithsonian over exhibits he claims paint US history in a derogatory light or make white Americans feel "guilt" – especially regarding slavery or civil rights.

In an interview with Axios, Erin Scavino, who leads the State Department's Art in Embassies program, insisted the exhibit "isn't one that's going to make you think about horribly dark things or things that have been a blemish on the face of America."

Several sources involved with the event told the Times that no historians or professional art curators collaborated on the exhibition.

In a statement about the exhibit, a spokesman for the State Department argued that it wasn't necessary to consult with experts.