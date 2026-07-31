Trump administration pushes anti-migrant rhetoric with footage from Ceuta crisis

Washington DC - Two top officials within President Donald Trump 's White House on Thursday reiterated their anti-immigration politics using video of Spanish exclave Ceuta, where hundreds of migrants recently flocked from Morocco.

President Donald Trump's administration continued to push its anti-migrant rhetoric with new posts about the crisis in Ceuta. © Collage: ABDELMAJID BZIOUAT / AFP & KEN CEDENO / AFP

AFP reporters in Ceuta saw a stream of adults and children entering the town along Morocco's northern coast after having swum there, with the president of Ceuta, Juan Vivas, saying Wednesday that 1,500 migrants had entered the territory over the past few days, the most since 2021.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, a chief architect of Trump's anti-migration crackdown, shared video of the migration and compared it with policies of the rival Democratic party.

"Democrats will see your home trampled and stolen by invaders and they will rejoice," he wrote in a post on X accompanying the footage.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, another top Trump official, shared a Fox News clip of Ceuta on X and wrote: "This is what happened under [former president Joe] Biden. Thank goodness President Trump was elected so none of this would ever happen under his watch."