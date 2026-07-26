Trump faces midterm reckoning with 100 days until crucial elections

Washington DC - One hundred days before the midterm elections, President Donald Trump 's Republicans are staring down polling that points to the loss of the House of Representatives and a ferocious battle to retain the Senate.

President Donald Trump's ability to implement his agenda could get significantly harder after the 2026 midterm elections. © REUTERS

Trump will not appear on the ballot on November 3, but the stakes for his presidency could hardly be higher.

A Democratic House would give the party control of powerful committees and subpoena authority, likely subjecting Trump's administration to two years of investigations and potentially exposing him to a third impeachment drive.

Republicans enter the final stretch with a historically narrow House majority, weak presidential approval ratings, and an electorate increasingly unhappy about living costs and the grinding war with Iran.

Decision Desk HQ predicts that the Democratic Party has a 59% chance of winning the House, forecasting a 224-211 majority.

The president's party usually loses ground in midterm elections, and only a handful of seats need to change hands.

Gasoline prices have climbed above $4 a gallon as the Iran war disrupts energy markets, inflation remains elevated, and interest rates are high.

Polling cited by Democrats suggests voters now trust them more than Republicans on inflation, health care, and immigration.

"Donald Trump and Republicans have failed the American people," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday, announcing an affordability campaign built around groceries, gasoline, housing, and health care.