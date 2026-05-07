Trump admits he wouldn't pay the eye-popping ticket price for US World Cup games

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said in an interview published Thursday that he would not pay the $1,000-plus ticket price for the US' first World Cup match, piling pressure on FIFA over its sky-high costs.

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump criticized FIFA for its extremely high ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup in June. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I did not know that number," the billionaire told The New York Post, adding "I would certainly like to be there, but I wouldn't pay it either, to be honest with you."

US lawmakers and international fan groups have slammed FIFA over its pricing structure for the tournament that kicks off in June, with Football Supporters Europe branding it a "monumental betrayal."

Trump appeared concerned that lower-income Americans – a key voting bloc for him – would be priced out, lamenting that it would make him "disappointed."

"I would like to be able to have the people that voted for me to be able to go," added Trump, who takes credit for securing the World Cup for the United States during his first term as president.

Trump is close to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who on Tuesday insisted the governing body was obliged to take advantage of US laws that allow tickets to be resold for thousands of dollars above face value.

He said that FIFA received over 500 million ticket requests for 2026, compared with fewer than 50 million combined for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.