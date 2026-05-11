Trump admits Iran ceasefire is on "massive life support"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday that the Iran ceasefire is on "life support" and that he is considering restarting naval escorts through the Hormuz Strait waterway as he seeks "complete victory" in the war.

Trump admitted that the US-Iran ceasefire is on "life support" after he called Tehran's latest proposals "garbage." © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

Amid growing pressure at home over the war's impact on the US economy, Trump warned that Iran's rejection over the weekend of Washington's demands meant the already tenuous ceasefire is now "unbelievably weak."

"I would say it's one of the weakest right now, it's on life support," he told reporters in the White House. "I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support."

Separately, Trump told Fox News that he was considering renewing a US attempt to escort oil and other commercial shipping through Hormuz, but that he had not yet taken a final decision.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Freedom, was first launched on May 6 but abandoned less than two days later.

The US sent Iran a set of conditions for easing the conflict, mostly related to preventing the country from being able to expand its nuclear program.

Over the weekend, Iran sent counter-proposals, which Trump told reporters on Monday were "garbage."

The impasse does not mean the US will back off, Trump said.

"We're going to have a complete victory," he said. Iran thinks "I'll get tired of this. I'll get bored, or I'll have some pressure. But there's no pressure."