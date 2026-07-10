Trump announces US has agreed to more Iran talks – but insists ceasefire is "OVER"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Friday the US has agreed to continue negotiations with Iran but reiterated that the ceasefire between the two countries is finished.

Trump insisted the ceasefire with Iran was "over" as he announced the US would continue talks with Tehran. © REUTERS

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The president said in Ankara earlier this week that the April 8 ceasefire – which ended weeks of all-out war but has been marred by repeated lower-intensity conflict – was done, terming Iranian officials "sick people."

"I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them any more; they're scum," Trump said.

He also announced at the time that he would speak to businessman-turned-negotiator Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have been dealing with the Iranians, but insisted it was up to Tehran to return to the table.