Iran reports casualties after US launches second night of strikes

Tehran, Iran - The US launched strikes on Iran for a second consecutive night, with Iranian authorities on Thursday reporting several people killed and injured.

A screen grab taken from video footage shared by US Central Command on X on July 9, 2026, shows a fresh round of strikes against Iran. © AFPTV / AFP

Iran's government press office said at least 14 people had been killed and another 78 injured in the latest US attacks, adding that 47 people are still being treated in hospital. It reported attacks in five provinces.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the region, said it struck about 90 Iranian military targets, "including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran's coastline."

The military said the operation was intended to limit Iran's capacity to interfere with maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf states of Kuwait and Bahrain.

The latest strikes followed US attacks on more than 80 targets across Iran the previous night, which Washington said were carried out in response to attacks on commercial vessels.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Iran, agreed in early April, was "over" and signaled further military action.

The attacks came as Iran prepared to bury its late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the north-eastern city of Mashhad on Thursday after several days of mourning events.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said a section of the railway linking Tehran and Mashhad was bombed in the overnight attacks, suspending services between the two cities while repairs are carried out.

It was initially unclear whether the closure of the line had affected pilgrims traveling to Mashhad for Khamenei's burial. Flights over the holy city were banned on Thursday for security reasons.