Trump appears to sneer after UFC fighter calls Michelle Obama a "man" during White House birthday bash

Washington DC - President Donald Trump appeared to show a "half-smile" after Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Josh Hokit told podcaster Joe Rogan that former First Lady Michelle Obama is actually a "man."

UFC fighter Josh Hokit appears to worship President Donald Trump ahead of his fight at the White House on Sunday. © AFP/Kent Nishimura

The moment came during Trump's massive 80th birthday bash at the White House on Sunday, which he touted as part of the US' 250th anniversary but just happened to coincide exactly with his big day.

Speaking with Rogan, who doubles as a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) commentator and is close friends with UFC CEO Dana White, Hokit touted his victory after winning his match with a tactical knockout against Derrick Lewis.

"Shout out to Trump for having the balls to put some s**t like this on," Hokit told Rogan, using the opportunity to also heap praise on the birthday boy.

"There's only one person more incredible than the Incredible Hulk, and that's my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Hokit said. "And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?"

The comment solicited a roar of laughter from the crowd, which was made up mostly of MAGA supporters who had gathered to celebrate Trump's birthday and watch the UFC cage fight on the White House's South Lawn.

Rogan didn't acknowledge the comment, instead turning to the screaming crowd and simply saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit!"

In a brief moment, captured on camera by CNN, Trump – who was sitting in the first row – responded to the slur with a half-smile as cheers and boos filled the air.

The moment comes months after Trump posted a deeply racist AI-generated video of Barack and Michelle Obama, portraying the former first couple as a pair of monkeys.