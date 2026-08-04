Trump boasts about his "real" polling numbers as approval ratings tank

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took to social media to boast about his administration's biggest achievements and his latest polling numbers, despite them being worse than ever before.

President Donald Trump took to social media to boast about his latest polling results – which are not looking good. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump's most recent polling numbers are not looking good, especially less than 100 days out from the midterm elections in November.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll found that approval of Trump's performance as president is as low as 35%, with about 63% of respondents indicating they disapprove of the 80-year-old president.

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Democratic Party is ranking better on its approach to the economy, with 37% of registered voters responding that they'd prefer the Democrats while 36% threw their support behind the GOP.

While only a narrow lead, this is the first time that a Reuters/Ipsos poll gave the Democrats an edge on the economy since May 2017.

It's also a nearly 10-point drop for the Republicans, and a 12-point rise for the Democrats, compared to how both parties stood at the outset of Trump's second term in January 2025.

The devastating news doesn't seem to have reached Trump, however, who wrote a lengthy rant on Truth Social boasting about his performance and polls.

"My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been," Trump wrote on Monday.

"And why wouldn't they be with the biggest tax cuts and employment numbers EVER, the biggest outside Investment in America in World history, a totally secure Border, a giant Victory in Venezuela, the Denuclearization of Iran, unparalleled respect and success throughout the World, and much more?" he continued.