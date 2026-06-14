Trump says US-Iran deal to be signed Sunday as Tehran casts doubt

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said that a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war could be signed Sunday, and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be "open to all" immediately after.

President Donald Trump has said a peace deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, June 14, 2026. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

Iran had offered a different timeline earlier in the day, but nonetheless signaled an agreement was in the offing, as both the warring parties and their mediators expressed increasing optimism that weeks of talks were drawing to a close.

"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump wrote on social media on Saturday.

The leader of key mediator Pakistan also said earlier that a deal was closer "than ever."

The "finalization" of this agreement is expected "within the next 24 hours," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday on X, adding that it will be signed electronically. He said "technical level talks" were expected to follow next week.

A Pakistani foreign ministry statement also said the signing was planned for Sunday.

But Iran's Fars news agency, citing "a well-informed source close to the Iranian negotiating team," reported that Tehran had "not yet taken or announced its final decision" on a deal.

Since an April 8 truce paused the worst of the fighting, Trump has repeatedly insisted a deal was imminent, only for the wrangling to drag on.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said earlier on Saturday that the date of the signing was yet to be determined, but "it will not be tomorrow."

However, he added: "The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out."

The warring parties have released conflicting information about the contents of the deal, as each seeks to show it emerged from the war with the upper hand.

A delegation from fellow mediator Qatar, meanwhile, arrived in Tehran on Sunday for talks, according to Iranian media.

Iran's ISNA news agency reported that an adviser to Qatar's foreign minister had been dispatched to the Islamic republic, while the Tasnim news agency said the visit's purpose was to "go over the latest developments regarding the diplomatic process."