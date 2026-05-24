Trump claims he's getting "younger" in bizarre social media post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently shared a bizarre social media post appearing to suggest that the 79-year-old has reversed aging.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump shared a photo of himself along with a caption insisting that he is getting "younger." © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the president shared a Truth Social post that featured an image of him with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a diplomatic trip earlier this month, along with large words declaring, "President Trump gets YOUNGER."

Above the photo, he wrote, "President Xi and President Trump are AMAZING!"

The post comes as the 79-year-old – whose 80th birthday is coming up next month – has faced increased concerns about his seemingly declining mental and physical health.

In the photo, Trump's right hand appears to have makeup, which he has used in recent months to cover up bruises and rashes spotted around his body.

The White House has repeatedly insisted the bruising on his hands comes from excessive handshaking.

In recent months, Trump has also raised eyebrows as he has been prone to falling asleep during important events, and has been delivering long-winded rants filled with wildly false claims.

Trump has insisted he is the healthiest president of all time, and while giving a speech earlier this month at a retirement home, he told the crowd, "I don't happen to be a senior... I'm a much younger man than you."