Trump clashes with reporters when pressed on Iran war timeline: "Don't rush me!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently lashed out at a reporter when asked for an update on the timeline of his war with Iran .

During a press conference on Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out at reporters for asking for a timeline update on the Iran war. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

During a press conference in the Oval Office on Thursday, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason set the president off by asking him how long he would be willing to wait for a peace proposal from Iran.

Before he could finish the question, Trump clapped back, "Don't rush me. Don't rush me, Jeff."

"Guys like you, you want to say, 'Ohhhh. So we were in Vietnam, like, for 18 years. We were in Iraq for many, many years'... I've been doing this for six weeks, and their military is totally defeated," Trump insisted.

The remarks come as Trump has repeatedly provided contradictory updates about the war to the public on a proposed timeline and peace negotiations.

Recently, he has repeatedly insisted that the US has destroyed all of Iran's military capability, but a CBS News report found that most of their missile stockpile, launch systems, and naval forces are still intact.

At the press conference, Trump reiterated the claims, stating Iran's military had been "decimated" and that he "could make a deal right now."

When a female reporter asked about rising gas prices caused by the war, Trump called her "a disgrace."