Trump constructs massive stage at White House for birthday UFC cage fight
Washington DC - Adding to the countless memorable moments in history that have taken place at the White House, President Donald Trump is now building a huge cage-fighting arena on the iconic building's South Lawn.
Cranes were spotted lifting giant metal arches into place on Tuesday for the Ultimate Fighting Championship event scheduled for Trump's 80th birthday, June 14.
"We're having a big fight. It's never going to happen again, never happened before," Trump said at an Oval Office event earlier this month, surrounded by four of the fighters taking part.
Trump also showed off a picture of the so-called Octagon – the eight-sided UFC ring bounded by a chain-link fence – surrounded by seats against the backdrop of the White House.
The billionaire Republican says 4,500 people will be able to watch on the lawn itself, with up to 100,000 people able to watch free on screens just outside the White House grounds.
Trump himself is a UFC fan who has attended a series of fights, endearing himself to its core fanbase of young men – a key demographic in the 2024 presidential election.
The event has been dubbed "UFC Freedom 250," in reference to the US' 250th anniversary celebrations this summer. It takes place on Flag Day – which also happens to be Trump's birthday.
Fighters Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje will top the bill of six fights in a lightweight championship clash, the UFC announced in March.
Critics question the cost and timing of the event
The event has raised eyebrows, both for the cost and for its location on the historic White House lawn.
UFC's parent company said in February the fight will cost at least $60 million to stage, but that it hoped to recoup around half that in corporate sponsorships and other sources.
The White House said that the UFC is paying the entire cost. "No taxpayer money is being used," a White House official told AFP.
The event also comes at a time when the US is caught up in the war with Iran, which has caused oil prices and the cost of living for Americans to soar.
Podcaster Joe Rogan, who hosted Trump on his show before the 2024 election, said in March that it would be "weird" to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a war.
UFC boss Dana White denied the event was political, in an interview with Time magazine published Tuesday, and defended the expenditure.
"You can make anything political if you want to," White argued. "This is basically me spending a s**t-load of money to celebrate the 250th birthday of America, with America and the rest of the world."
Cover photo: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP