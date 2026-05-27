Trump constructs massive stage at White House for birthday UFC cage fight

Washington DC - Adding to the countless memorable moments in history that have taken place at the White House, President Donald Trump is now building a huge cage-fighting arena on the iconic building's South Lawn.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump began construction on a massive stage on the White House lawn where he plans to host a UFC fight in June. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

Cranes were spotted lifting giant metal arches into place on Tuesday for the Ultimate Fighting Championship event scheduled for Trump's 80th birthday, June 14.

"We're having a big fight. It's never going to happen again, never happened before," Trump said at an Oval Office event earlier this month, surrounded by four of the fighters taking part.

Trump also showed off a picture of the so-called Octagon – the eight-sided UFC ring bounded by a chain-link fence – surrounded by seats against the backdrop of the White House.

The billionaire Republican says 4,500 people will be able to watch on the lawn itself, with up to 100,000 people able to watch free on screens just outside the White House grounds.

Trump himself is a UFC fan who has attended a series of fights, endearing himself to its core fanbase of young men – a key demographic in the 2024 presidential election.

The event has been dubbed "UFC Freedom 250," in reference to the US' 250th anniversary celebrations this summer. It takes place on Flag Day – which also happens to be Trump's birthday.

Fighters Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje will top the bill of six fights in a lightweight championship clash, the UFC announced in March.