Trump demands Supreme Court be "loyal" to him as he rages against tariff ruling

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Supreme Court justices to be "loyal" to his executive order banning birthright citizenship, while bashing the court's recent ruling against his tariffs.

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the justices to stay "loyal" to him as they consider his bid to end birthright citizenship. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

Trump's post on Truth Social began by calling out two of the Supreme Court judges he appointed during his first term – Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett – for the "devastating move" of siding against his tariff policy, adding that it's acceptable for them to be "loyal" to him in the future.

"They have to do the right thing, but it's really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them," Trump said.

The Supreme Court, the highest court in the US, is an equal and independent branch of government, intended to check and balance executive and congressional power in American democracy.

It's exceedingly rare for the White House to exert open pressure on the nine-judge panel, who are appointed to lifetime terms by the president and confirmed by Congress.

On the first day of his second term, Trump signed an executive order decreeing that children born to parents who were in the US illegally or on temporary visas would not automatically become US citizens.

Lower courts blocked the move, citing the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause.

Last month, Trump took the extraordinary step of attending the oral arguments hearing for birthright citizenship in-person at the Supreme Court, where the three liberal justices and several conservatives appeared skeptical of the administration's arguments.

On Sunday, Trump bemoaned his perception that the court "will be ruling against us on Birthright Citizenship, making us the only Country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER. I don't want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country."