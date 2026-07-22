Trump desperately tries to force E. Jean Carroll to give back $5 million sexual assault payment

New York, New York - President Donald Trump is desperately trying to claw back the massive $5 million judgement he was forced to pay to writer E. Jean Carroll.

President Donald Trump is seeking an emergency injunction to force E. Jean Carroll to pay back the judgement from her defamation lawsuit against him. © Collage: AFP/Alex Kent/Getty Images & AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

According to The Independent, the president's legal team is seeking an emergency injunction that would order Carroll to return the $5,625,005.48 Trump paid to an escrow account overseen by the court on July 9 as part of the judgement in her years-long defamation lawsuit against him.

In a filing submitted on Monday, Carroll's team slammed Trump for not being able to take the loss.

"Rather than accept the reality that he had lost, [Trump] has engaged in a series of maneuvers trying desperately to forestall payment," the filing states.

"The judgment here is final, the money has already been disbursed, and Carroll is entitled to keep it," the attorneys added.

Carroll filed her suit during Trump's first term in office, alleging he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

In 2023, the jury in the case ruled that Trump was liable for rape and defamation and ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million.

Trump has tried repeatedly to have the case dismissed, but to no avail. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's request for an appeal, bringing the trial to its official conclusion.