Trump DOJ scrubs website of info on Capitol riot convictions: "Partisan propaganda"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has begun purging the Department of Justice Website of any reference to the January 6 Capitol rioters.

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice recently admitted that they have been working to purge their website of references to January 6 riot convictions. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Friday, Washington Post reporter Meryl Kornfield shared a series of X posts that featured screenshots of press releases regarding criminal cases against multiple rioters that appeared to have been deleted within the last week.

Kornfield claimed the Trump administration was "quietly deleting info about the Capitol attack" as they prepare to give out money to MAGA supporters as part of their $1.7 billion Anti-weaponization Fund.

The DOJ Rapid Response account shared Kornfield's post, commenting that there was "nothing 'quiet' about it," as they are "proud" to be doing it.

"We will do everything in our power to make whole those who were persecuted for political purposes. This includes stripping DOJ's website of partisan propaganda," the DOJ said.

Since January 6, 2021, Trump and his MAGA base have aggressively sought to change the narrative about what took place that day, with the president claiming protesters were "peaceful," and it was "a day of love."

Over 140 Capitol officers were harmed that day, with several committing suicide shortly after, and rioters caused over $2.7 million in property damage.