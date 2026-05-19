Trump endorses Ken Paxton over John Cornyn ahead of Texas GOP Senate runoff

Washington DC - President Donald Trump sent shockwaves through the Republican Party and his MAGA base by endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for Senate over longtime incumbent John Cornyn.

In a social media post on Tuesday, President Donald Trump (r.) endorsed Ken Paxton (l.) for Texas Senate over longtime incumbent John Cornyn. © Collage: Richard Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a lengthy Truth Social post shared Tuesday, the president praised Paxton as "extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT," and said that as a Senator, Paxton will help him maintain America's status as "the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World."

Trump went on to say that while Cornyn is a "good man," he noted the Senator was "not supportive of me when times were tough."

The endorsement comes after Cornyn and Paxton failed to win majority votes in the state's Republican primaries, forcing the two to head to a runoff election set for May 26.

For months, Trump had teased his endorsement for the race. In March, he said he would announce his endorsement soon, adding that he would ask whoever he doesn't endorse to "immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!"

At the time, Paxton vowed to stay in the race, no matter who Trump supported.