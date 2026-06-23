Trump faces bipartisan rebuke as Senate votes to end war with Iran

Washington DC - The Senate passed a largely symbolic resolution Tuesday calling for an end to President Donald Trump 's war with Iran, delivering a fresh rebuke to the White House as it tries to negotiate a lasting settlement with Tehran.

Trump faced a stinging rebuke from Congress as several Republicans crossed the aisle to pass a largely symbolic resolution calling for an end to the Iran war. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The House-passed measure, adopted by the Senate in a 50-48 vote, directs Trump to remove US forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes military action.

Because the measure is a "concurrent resolution," it does not go to Trump's desk for signature and carries disputed legal force.

But its passage still puts both chambers of Congress on record against a conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, rattled global energy markets, and opened a broader regional war involving Lebanon and Gulf states.

The vote came as the Trump administration pursued a 60-day diplomatic push to turn a preliminary memorandum of understanding with Iran into a final agreement covering Tehran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer forced the vote to put Republicans on record after several Trump allies voiced alarm over both the war and the president's deal to end it.

"Republicans can complain about Trump's war, his secrecy, and his disastrous deal with Iran all they want behind closed doors, but the only way to ensure this war ends once and for all is for Republicans to act," Schumer said in a floor speech ahead of the vote.

The resolution earlier cleared the Republican-controlled House after four Republicans joined every Democrat in backing it, a rare break with Trump on matters of war and national security.

Democrats say Trump violated the Constitution by launching military operations against Iran without congressional approval.