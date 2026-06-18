Trump signs hard copy of deal to end Iran war at Palace of Versailles

Versailles, France - President Donald Trump and Iran 's president signed a deal Wednesday meant to end the Middle East war, with Tehran agreeing to dilute its enriched uranium in return for large-scale economic relief.

President Donald Trump and Iran's president signed a deal Wednesday meant to end the Middle East war. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump put his signature to the memorandum of understanding during dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following a G7 summit, a US official told AFP.

"Just signed it," Trump told reporters as he emerged from the palace.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, quoted by the state news agency IRNA, said the document "was finalized with the signatures of the presidents."

The deal aims to draw a line under the war launched February 28 by the US and Israel, prompting Iran to counterattack with missile and drone salvos across the region – and effectively shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the world economy.

"Now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement," Baqaei said.

Under the text, Washington commits to immediately waive oil sanctions crippling Iran's economy.

And once a final agreement is reached on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, the US will also facilitate the release of a $300 billion reconstruction fund supported by regional nations, the deal says.