Trump fires remaining federal election commissioners ahead of the midterms

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday fired the last two federal election officials in charge of the agency that ensures accurate, secure voting, mere months before the November midterms.

President Donald Trump fired the final two officials in charge of the Election Assistance Commission, the agency which ensures accurate and secure voting. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

The bipartisan Election Assistance Commission (EAC) is usually led by a four-commissioner panel, but the two Republican-nominated commissioners resigned earlier this year, USA Today reported.

Trump fired the two remaining commissioners, who were nominated by Democrats, by email on Thursday, in a move that has sparked fear of electoral shenanigans ahead of the midterms.

"On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Commissioner of the Election Assistance Commission is terminated, effective immediately," read an email sent by a White House official to one of the fired commissioners, CNN reports.

Democrats decried the move, with top state election officials like Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes calling it "irresponsible and dangerous."

"This administration remains dead set on causing chaos for our election officials across the country," Fontes said.

US Senator Mark Warner of Virginia wrote on X that the dismissals "should concern every American regardless of party."

He added that "removing every remaining commissioner just months before the 2026 midterm elections is an extraordinary step that demands an immediate explanation from the administration."

Trump has clashed with the EAC over his executive order directing the agency to add a requirement for proof of citizenship on voter registration forms.

Attempts to pass legislation has recently been hampered by the president's obsession with electoral reform, Trump repeatedly threatening to withhold his signature if the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE America Act) fails to pass.