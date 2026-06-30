Trump dismisses bipartisan housing bill as "big yawn" while admitting SAVE America Act unlikely to pass

Washington DC - President Donald Trump dismissed a bipartisan housing bill as a "big yawn" on Monday, despite it passing through both chambers of Congress last week with near-unanimous support.

President Donald Trump referred to a bipartisan housing bill, which has passed through both houses of Congress, as a "big yawn." © AFP/Saul Loeb

"It's so unimportant compared to the SAVE America Act," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the new housing legislation. "When I look at the bill, it's a bill. When I look at the SAVE America Act, it's about saving America."

"It's a yawn," Trump said. "To me, compared to the SAVE America Act, just about everything is a big yawn."

Trump was expected to receive the bill, titled the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, from House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday. He told gathered reporters he was still unsure whether he would sign it into law.

If Trump exercises his right of veto, Congress can only pass the bill into law with a two-thirds mega-majority.

The president already refused to sign it last week unless Congress passes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act, which would introduce steep ID requirements on voters and block access to mail-in voting.

The housing bill would block large investors from purchasing single-family homes, and expand access to mortgages of less than $100,000.

Despite his insistence that the SAVE America Act is crucial legislation and his repeated threats to withhold his signature if it isn't passed, Trump acknowledged on Monday that his wishes are unlikely to be fulfilled.