Trump foe John Bolton formally enters plea in classified documents case

Washington DC - John Bolton, who served as Donald Trump 's national security advisor before becoming an outspoken critic of the US president, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of retaining classified documents.

John Bolton, Trump's former national security advisor, has pleaded guilty as part of a deal in his classified documents case. © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 77-year-old veteran diplomat entered the plea in federal district court in Maryland as part of a deal in which prosecutors would recommend he serve no more than five years in prison.

Asked by judge Theodore Chuang if he was guilty, Bolton replied: "I am, your honor, and I'm sorry for it."

He will also have to pay a fine of $2.25 million.

Bolton, one of several Trump foes to be hit with criminal charges since the Republican president returned to the White House, was indicted in October on 18 counts of transmitting and retaining top secret national defense information.

He was accused of sharing classified files by email with two "unauthorized individuals" who have not been identified but are believed to be his wife and daughter.

The material was allegedly later used in a book that Bolton wrote, The Room Where It Happened, which was highly critical of the Trump administration.

Bolton, who served as Trump's national security advisor during his first term, frequently appears on television news shows and in print to condemn the man he has called "unfit to be president."

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at his former aide and withdrew his security detail shortly after returning to the White House in January of last year.