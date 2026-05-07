Trump gives EU new deadline to ratify trade deal or face "much higher" tariffs

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday said the European Union must ratify its trade deal with the US by July 4 or face "much higher" tariffs, after European officials fell short of agreement on the pact.

Presiden Trump has given the EU until July 4 to ratify its trade deal or face "much higher" tariffs. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

The US president said he spoke to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen about the issue and "agreed to give her until our Country's 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels."

The Fourth of July this year marks 250 years since the American colonies declared independence from British rule.

The 27-member EU bloc and the US struck a deal last July setting tariffs on most EU goods at 15%, but a final version of the pact still needs to be agreed by member states – prompting frustration in Washington.

Trump vowed last week to raise duties on EU cars and trucks to 25%, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with the deal.

Cyprus, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, said it wanted to maintain "positive momentum" at talks with MEPs on May 19.

"I've been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the Historic Trade Deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest Trade Deal, ever!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"A promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO!"