Trump hikes tariffs to punish EU for "not complying" with trade deal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Friday that he will hike US tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union next week, charging that the bloc is not complying with an earlier trade deal.

President Donald Trump will increase US tariffs on European cars and trucks as a punishment for the EU allegedly "not complying" with their trade deal. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The pact, which was struck last summer, had capped the US tariff on EU autos and parts at 15%, which is lower than the 25% duty that Trump imposed on many other trading partners.

But the US leader said Friday: "Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States."

"The Tariff will be increased to 25%," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He did not give a further reason for the planned hike, but the announcement came a day after his renewed criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.