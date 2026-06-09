Trump gives update on pilots in US helicopter reportedly downed near Hormuz

New York, New York - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that two pilots were uninjured after reports that a US military helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media, after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on June 8, 2026. © REUTERS

It was not immediately clear whether the Apache helicopter was shot down, experienced mechanical failure or encountered some other problem, the New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the incident.

"The pilots are fine, yeah. Nobody injured," said Trump, speaking to reporters before departing New York after attending an NBA finals game.

"We are going to issue a report on that tomorrow," he added, without commenting on what may have caused the incident.

Trump also said Tuesday that negotiators were in the "final throes" of talks for a peace deal in the Middle East.