Trump goes off on Mamdani over divisive Netanyahu arrest threats

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that his ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not face arrest at a UN summit in New York, after the city's popular new mayor said he was investigating the move.

MANDEL NGAN / AFPPhoto by MANDEL NGAN / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One upon returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on July 19, 2026. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Mayor Zohran Mamdani admitted he was unsure if he had the power to order police to detain a foreign leader but said he was discussing the matter with his legal team ahead of the UN General Assembly in September.

"Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America," Trump said on social media.

"He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The Hague-based International Criminal Court said in 2024 that it had reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu was responsible for alleged war crimes as well as crimes against humanity related to Israel's offensive in Gaza following the brutal October 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas.