Trump hails end of Colbert's Late Show: "Thank goodness he's finally gone"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump hailed the end of The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert on Friday as the program concluded a decade-long run after being axed by broadcaster CBS.

President Donald Trump (r.) took to Truth Social to celebrate the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

The show was canceled after Colbert mocked the broadcaster for a $16 million settlement with Trump for allegedly "maliciously" editing an interview with his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris.

Trump has long been a fierce critic of Colbert and other late-night talk show hosts on major networks for their jabs at him and alleged liberal bias.

"Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!" he added.

Trump had previously called Colbert a "pathetic trainwreck" who should be "put to sleep."

Colbert hosted his final episode in an emotional swansong featuring an all-star lineup, including Paul McCartney.