Trump launches fresh attack on "totally ineffective" German leader Merz

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday, telling him to focus on ending the Ukraine war instead of "interfering" in Iran .

US President Donald Trump (r.) lashed out at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz again on Thursday. © Collage: FOCKE STRANGMANN / AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump's second broadside of the week against Merz came a day after he said he was considering the redeployment of some of the tens of thousands of US troops stationed in key NATO ally Germany.

"The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

He added that Merz should spend "less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including Germany, a safer place!"



Trump was apparently infuriated by Merz's comments on Monday that Tehran was "humiliating" the US in negotiations to end the US-Israeli war on Iran that has just entered its third month.