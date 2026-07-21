Trump holds "very good" call with UK's new Prime Minister: "Good luck and godspeed!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced he had a "very good" conversation with new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday, mere hours after the former Manchester mayor entered 10 Downing Street.

President Donald Trump (l) announced he'd held a "very good" phone call with new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham (r). © Collage: AFP/Getty Images/POOL & AFP/Oli Scarff

"I had a very good conversation with the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham," Trump wrote in a Truth Social statement on Monday.

"We discussed many subjects, including the outstanding relationship we have had with the UK," Trump continued. "We will be meeting in the not too distant future for topics of mutual interest."

"The Prime Minister has got a big job ahead of him, but he will be able to do it and, of course, the U.S.A. will be there to help! We discussed North Sea Oil, Trade, the Military Alliance, Demining of the Hormuz Strait, and many other topics."

Burnham ascended to the Prime Ministership on Monday after a turbulent and extremely unpopular premiership by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer ended with his long-awaited resignation in June.

The former mayor of Manchester only entered the House of Commons a few weeks ago after leaving his previous position to contest a by-election in the constituency of Makerfield.

He became the uncontested leader of the Labour Party on Friday, before being asked to form a government by King Charles III on Monday.

Amid a turbulent US-UK relationship, somewhat stabilized by Starmer's repeated attempts to keep Trump happy, Burnham enters Number 10 as something of a wildcard on the international stage.