London, UK - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in office in a term characterized by policy U-turns and deep public unpopularity.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces the timeline for his resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London on June 22, 2026. © REUTERS "Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said as he choked up in an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street. Starmer said the process of picking a new leader for the center-left party would be launched in July, and he would remain as prime minister until his successor is chosen, to be in place before parliament returns from the summer recess in September. Starmer's main rival, veteran politician Andy Burnham, is due to be sworn in as a member of parliament on Monday after winning a crucial special election on Thursday, allowing him to return to parliament and clearing his path to run for party leader. China China announces new sanctions on US firms over Pentagon blacklist "I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," Starmer added.

UK set to get seventh prime minister in a decade

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street in London on June 22, 2026. © REUTERS Until the weekend, Starmer had insisted he was going to fight on and remain as prime minister as he fought off challenges and calls to step down. He has clung to that position for months after multiple scandals and high-profile resignations that piled the pressure on him and his Labour party. But Britain is now set to get its seventh prime minister in a decade. Donald Trump Trump says UK's Starmer "failed badly" as resignation rumors swirl Starmer's widely anticipated announcement comes a day before the 10-year-anniversary of the Brexit referendum, which triggered the UK's exit from the European Union and an unprecedented churn of prime ministers. Starmer has been credited with reshaping Labour and helping to clinch a decisive victory in 2024, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. But his term was derailed by missteps ranging from benefits cuts to criticism over defense spending plans. He was nearly ousted in March over his ill-fated decision to appoint Peter Mandelson, a known associate of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the UK's ambassador to Washington. He has also struggled to fight off the rapid rise of the far-right, anti-immigration Reform UK party – which defeated Labour in local elections in May, further weakening Starmer's position.