Trump installs statues in revamped White House Rose Garden

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been having statues installed in the White House Rose Garden depicting former presidents and Revolutionary War soldiers as he continues to revamp the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump has been installing a series of statues featuring depictions of former presidents and Revolutionary War soldiers. © AFP/Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

According to a report by the Washington Post, Trump had a statue of former President Thomas Jefferson installed in the Rose Garden sometime last week. The move appears to be part of an ongoing project the president has not spoken about publicly.

The addition of Jefferson is the fifth installed in the garden, alongside statues of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and a sculpture titled "Freedom's Charge," which honors Revolutionary War soldiers.

The White House had previously claimed the pieces were provided by "generous private American patriots," but the Post confirmed the sculptures of Franklin, Hamilton, and "Freedom's Charge" are on loan from Harlan Crow, a conservative art collector and political donor.

In a statement, the White House declined to comment on the news of Crow's contribution, but said the president aims to "beautify and honor our Nation's Capital during America's historic 250 anniversary celebrations."

Since the beginning of his second term, Trump has launched a number of renovation projects at the White House and in the DC area, including the building of a massive ballroom and, of course, the paving over the Rose Garden.

Trump – who has also had gold statues of himself constructed – has argued he seeks to honor historical figures that have been demonized by "wokeness."