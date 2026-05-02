Trump laughs about US Navy acting "like pirates" in Iran cargo seizure: "A very profitable business!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Friday the US Navy was acting "like pirates" as he described an operation seizing a ship amid the tit-for-tat American blockade of Iranian ports.

President Donald Trump said on Friday the US Navy was acting "like pirates" as he described an operation seizing a ship amid the tit-for-tat American blockade of Iranian ports. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"We... land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said at a rally in Florida.

"We're like pirates," he added to cheers from the crowd. "We're sort of like pirates. But we're not playing games."

Trump's comparison of US naval activity to piracy comes as legal experts raise alarms about Iran's blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz and its plans to charge a fee for ships passing through it.

Tehran effectively closed the waterway – a key route for oil and gas shipments – after the start of the US-Israeli air campaign against Iran on February 28.

The US announced a blockade of Iranian ports last month after peace talks in Pakistan failed to achieve a breakthrough.

US Central Command, responsible for US forces in the Middle East, said it has redirected 45 vessels to "ensure compliance" with its blockade as of Friday.