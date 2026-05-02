Trump "literally broke the scale" with low approval ratings as US cost of living continues to skyrocket

Washington DC - A pollster recently claimed that President Donald Trump 's approval ratings on specific issues have tanked so low that they "broke the scale."

In a recent social media post, a pollster claimed President Donald Trump "broke the scale" with his historically low approval ratings on numerous issues. © Collage: IMAGO / VectorFusionArt & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Thursday, pollster G. Elliot Morris shared results from a Strength in Numbers / Verasight poll that found that the president's approval rating on every issue had fallen into negative support numbers among Americans.

The biggest drop came with the "Inflation / cost of living" category, which tanked far below the graph's bottom of -35.

"Trump literally broke the scale of this graph on my data portal," Morris wrote in the post.

The results come as Trump's decision to go to war with Iran has led to spiking prices on fuel and many other everyday goods.

According to CNN, the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that the US is spending about $891.4 million per day on the war, with air, naval, and ground operations being the largest expenditures.



The poll numbers could have damning repercussions as Republicans fight to maintain their majority in the House and Senate in the November midterms.

In a segment on Friday, CNN's statistics expert Harry Enten outlined how another poll found that 77% of Americans blame the president for an increase in gas prices as a result of the war.