Trump makes new threat over Strait of Hormuz if Iran talks fail

Washington DC - President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the US could impose tolls on the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway if negotiators are unable to complete a deal to end the war in Iran .

Trump threatened US tolls on the Strait of Hormuz if a deal to end the Iran war was not reached. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

There will be no tolls "unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Earlier in the day, Iran said that the vital passageway had been closed over deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The Revolutionary Guards' naval force warned vessels not to approach the waterway, "otherwise, their security will be jeopardized".

The move came as Iranian and US negotiators prepared for talks in Switzerland – which were postponed on Friday due to Israel's attacks – aimed at ending the conflict.

US Vice President JD Vance began his trek to Switzerland on Saturday, saying negotiators would discuss Iran's nuclear program and the Lebanon ceasefire.