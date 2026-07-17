Trump media to sell faster access to his Truth Social posts in latest bid to monetize the presidency

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's media company said Thursday it planned to sell faster access to market -moving social media posts by the president.

Donald Trump's media company said Thursday it planned to sell faster access to market-moving social media posts by the president. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The move would effectively monetize Trump's Truth Social posts, which he has used to make world headlines on everything from the Iran war to the economy.

Trump Media said the Truth API service would provide "licensed, real-time access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts."

The service, starting August 1, could benefit traders and financial news organizations that rely on split-second margins for breaking news.

"Markets already move on Truth Social posts," said Kevin McGurn, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Trump Media and Technology Group.

The firm said it would help "close the gap" for firms that have "relied on manual monitoring" to monitor Truth Social posts.

Trump set up Truth Social after being banned from Twitter – now called X – following the US Capitol attack by supporters trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

It is now his go-to platform for making major announcements – but selling high-speed access raises fresh questions about Trump monetizing the presidency.

Trump earned at least $1.2 billion from his family's cryptocurrency activities last year, according to filings released in June.