Trump meets with Jeanine Pirro amid clash over Reflecting Pool vandalism case

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been clashing with US Attorney for Washington DC Jeanine Pirro after she backtracked in his Reflecting Pool vandalism case.

President Donald Trump (r) met with Attorney for Washington DC Jeanine Pirro after she dropped charges over the alleged vandalism of the Reflecting Pool. © JIM WATSON & Aaron Schwartz / AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump met with Pirro on Monday following news that she dropped vandalism charges against former Olympian David Hearn after concluding that the damage to the pool was actually the result of "botched" repair work.

The meeting came hours after the president vented to reporters how he was "disappointed" with Pirro's handling of the case, arguing she "folded like an umbrella."

"Frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious. Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after her and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don't know what the hell happened," Trump lamented.

When asked if he was considering firing Pirro, Trump lashed out, telling the reporter, "You're fake news. Don't ever talk again."

While the president evaded questions about possibly firing the attorney, one source told CNN that Trump was "furious" over the move and that he fumed about Pirro all weekend, leading them to believe it was "highly likely" she would be sacked.