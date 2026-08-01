Trump throws fit over Reflecting Pool debacle "caused by vandals!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's extraordinary campaign to blame an apparently botched renovation of the Reflecting Pool on vandals took another twist Saturday when he attacked his hand-picked prosecutor for dropping charges against an ex-Olympian arrested in the controversy.

Marine One, carrying President Donald Trump, along with a support helicopter, depart over the National Mall in Washington DC on July 27, 2026. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

Trump lashed out at federal prosecutor Jeanine Pirro — a former Fox News host who has been a longtime supporter of Trump — after she sought to dismiss the charges, acknowledging in court documents that poor installation, not vandalism, apparently wrecked the multimillion-dollar renovation on the National Mall.

"I disagree 100% with Jeanine Pirro, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, on the Reflecting Pool. I don't know what she was thinking?" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM."

Trump then appeared to tacitly acknowledge what had long been suspected by politicians and the press: that a botched and hurried process had led to a new "American Flag blue" sealant that both peeled off the pool's bottom and promoted rapid algae growth.

"There may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS!" Trump said.

He also shared security camera footage he claimed showed vandalism.

In the video, individuals are seen from afar putting their hands into the water while workers cleaned. But it did not clearly show people damaging the pool or depositing anything into it.